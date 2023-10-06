ITV has revealed a first glimpse of the diary room chair ahead of a long-awaited reboot of Big Brother.

The chair is one of the format’s most recognisable features, with contestants called to sit on it as they confess their feelings or answer to Big Brother in privacy.

Made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester, the chair is red, orange and yellow and shaped to mimic the Big Brother eye logo - with curved neon lights on the top.

Big Brother, which first launched in 2000 on Channel 4, was a landmark reality TV show which saw the genre's popularity soar to unprecedented heights.

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Charlie Frost takes a look at Big Brother's biggest moments as one of the most iconic TV shows of the noughties

The social experiment show sees housemates live together in a custom-built home for weeks with no access to the outside world in a bid to win a cash prize.

It was taken over by Channel 5 in 2011, with the channel announcing that the show's nineteenth series in 2018 would be its last.

Now, this weekend, ITV will host a reboot of the show - avoiding social media figures with the aim or returning the programme to its social experiment roots.

Big Brother was once one of the most watched programmes on British TV. Credit: PA

In fact, contestants have been asked to tell their family and friends not to post any content on individual social accounts during the show, in effect a social media blackout.

The new series will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, followed by Big Brother: Late And Live – also hosted by Odudu and Best in front of a live studio audience.

People evicted from the Big Brother house will face their first live interview on Late And Live, which will also feature celebrity commentary and debate.

Big Brother: The Launch will air on Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITV2 and ITVX.

The remainder of the series will be available nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, excluding Saturdays.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...