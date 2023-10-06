French government hold emergency meeting as bedbug infestation fears grow

Play Brightcove video

The French government has held an emergency meeting this lunchtime following an infestation of bed bugs in the capital, as ITV News Correspondent Charlotte Gay reports

Ministers have sought to reassure Parisians and tourists, saying the problem has been overstated.

Of the cases on the bus and Metro system, 37 were found to be unfounded while a dozen others on trains were also without foundation, ministers said. While the validity of viral videos on social media of tiny creatures supposedly burrowing in the seat of a fast train were also questioned.

Pest control firms have seen a spike in calls regarding the bugs to deal with the infestations. (Video credit: @LATOGOLAISE)

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called the meeting of ministers on Friday lunchtime to tackle the bedbug crisis while the country's transport minister, Clement Beaune, met this week with transportation companies to draw up a plan for monitoring and disinfecting.

“There is no resurgence of cases,” Mr Beaune said.

Still, cases continue to be reported across the country, including in cinemas, hospitals and schools, after worries mount that the parasites could be spread beyond France's borders as

R ugby supporters prepare to head across the channel for another weekend of the 2023 World Cup and rugby fans in Paris for the Scotland Ireland match this weekend were being warned about the insects - and given tips on how to avoid bringing them home

Five schools in the city are thought to have been shut as a result of the pests detection, local media has said, although this figure has not been confirmed.

But last week, Paris’s deputy mayor, Emmanuel Grégoire, warned: “In reality, no one is safe… you can catch bedbugs anywhere and bring them home.”

Three years ago, the French government launched an anti-bedbug campaign, which includes a dedicated website and an information hotline, as numbers of the insects surged.

In a report published in July, health agency Anses said that between 2017 and 2022, bedbugs had infested more than one in ten French households.

Is the Rugby World Cup and Olympic Games still going ahead in France?

UK rugby supporters are expected to travel into the country as it gears up for another World Cup weekend.

England will play Samoa at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Lille on Saturday, while Scotland go head-to-head with Ireland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Neither the French government, nor World Rugby, have addressed the bedbug frenzy.

Paris is also getting ready to host the 2024 Olympics Games, but officials say they are not worried.

“There is no threat to the Olympic Games,” Gregoire said.

“Bedbugs existed before and they will exist afterwards,” he added, saying the games were an “opportunity” for everybody to work together on the issue.

A fully grown bed bug is around 5mm long. Credit: NHS England

Could the UK soon see a similar infestation?

Bedbugs have long been a problem in the UK.

But earlier this year, pest control company Rentokil reportedly highlighted a 65 per cent increase year-on-year in infestations across the country.

Concerns have now been cited over the bugs making their way on travellers and transport coming from the French capital.

A key route from England to Paris is the two hour trip on the Eurostar from London St Pancras.

In light of the bedbug problem the train company is taking additional measures to stop the spread.

A spokesperson told ITV News: "The safety and wellbeing of our customers is always our number one priority and the presence of insects such as bedbugs on our trains, is extremely rare.

"The textile surfaces on all of our trains are cleaned thoroughly on a regular basis and this involves hot-water injection and extraction cleaning, which has proven highly effective in eliminating bugs.

"Any reports on hygiene matters are taken very seriously and our cleaning teams, in addition to the usual cleaning, will also disinfect a train on request or as soon as there is the slightest doubt."

Meanwhile, Transport for London confirmed that is "not aware of any outbreaks in London," but promises to "continue to monitor the network" and maintain "rigorous and thorough cleaning measures."

It continued: “We are committed to providing a clean and safe environment on the Tube for our customers and staff, and we would like to reassure our customers that we continue to maintain our already high standards of cleanliness, so our staff and customers can use the network safely and with confidence.”

