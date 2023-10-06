Man charged over alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby

A man has been charged over an alleged plot to kidnap TV presenter Holly Willoughby.

Gavin Plumb, of Potters Field, Harlow has been charged with several offences including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

The 36-year-old from Harlow is being held by police ahead of his appearance at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Friday.

"This was an extremely fast paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges," said Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby.

“The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritise this and working with the Metropolitan Police Service as the investigation proceeds.”

Essex Police said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

