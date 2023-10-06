Teetotal Rishi Sunak revealed he has never had a cigarette – but said it was “irrelevant” to his proposal to raise the legal smoking age annually.

The Conservative Prime Minister defended the announcement against criticism that such a policy would go against “Thatcherite principles”.

Mr Sunak outlined plans in his Tory Party conference speech to introduce a new law that would stop children who turn 14 this year and those younger from ever legally buying cigarettes or tobacco in England.

The move was hailed by health campaigners as a critical step towards creating a smoke-free generation but pro-smoking campaign group Forest said it was “creeping prohibition”.

Asked on LBC on Friday whether he had ever smoked, Mr Sunak, who also does not drink, said: “No, and it has absolutely no relevance to anything. The issue here is about protecting our kids.

“And the point I was making is, we’ve got an opportunity to do something that will stop our kids growing up smoking.

“Smoking is the single biggest cause we have of death, disability and illness in the UK. It causes one in four cancers. 64,000 people die every year."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering steadily raising the legal age to buy tobacco Credit: Justin Tallis/PA

The PM has said a “free vote” will be put to Parliament on the proposal and it is a “matter of conscience” for MPs.

Labour said the party “will not play politics with public health” and it would “lend” Mr Sunak the support to get the law passed.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Boris Johnson used his Daily Mail column to denounce the “barmy” move by his successor-but-one.

“We are seriously proposing to ask our police to divert their time and resources away from all the other priorities — knife crime, sexual violence, county lines drugs gangs — and to focus on the legal enforcement of a nationwide ban on smoking,” he said.

