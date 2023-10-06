US tourist arrested for smashing ancient Roman statues at Israel Museum

An American tourist has been arrested after allegedly smashing two ancient Roman statues at the Israel Museum.

Museum photos showed the marble head of the goddess Athena knocked off its pedestal onto the floor and a statue of a pagan deity shattered into fragments.

Israeli police identified the suspect as a 40-year-old American tourist.

The force said initial questioning suggested he smashed the statues because he considered them “to be idolatrous and contrary to the Torah.”

The man's lawyer, Nick Kaufman, denied this and instead said the tourist was suffering from a mental disorder that psychiatrists have labelled Jerusalem syndrome.

The condition - a form of disorientation believed to be induced by the religious magnetism of the city, which is sacred to Christians, Jews and Muslims - is said to cause foreign pilgrims to believe they are figures from the Bible.

The defendant, whose name was not released due to a gag order, must undergo psychiatric evaluation.

A griffin statue was smashed to pieces. Credit: Israel Museum

Israel Museum, with its exhibits of archaeology, fine arts, and Jewish art and life, described Thursday's vandalism as a “troubling and unusual event.”

It said it “condemns all forms of violence and hopes such incidents will not recur.”

The damaged statues were being restored, museum staff said. The museum declined to give the value of the statues or cost of destruction.

“This is a shocking case of the destruction of cultural values,” said Eli Escusido, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority. “We see with concern the fact that cultural values are being destroyed by religiously motivated extremists."

It's not the first time tourists have broken or vandalised high value Roman artefacts.

An American man smashed two ancient Roman sculptures into pieces at the Vatican on Wednesday, CNN reported.

He had demanded to see the Pope, according to newspaper Il Messaggero. When he was told he couldn’t, he allegedly hurled a Roman bust to the floor.

As he ran off, with staff in pursuit, he knocked down another.

The tourist was filmed etching his and his girlfriend's name into Rome's Colosseum.

In June a British tourist, who was filmed etching his and his girlfriend's name into the Colosseum, had to apologised to the Mayor of Rome.

A video, showing a man using his keys to carve "Ivan+Hayley 23," into the amphitheatre went viral.

Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano called the act “undignified and a sign of great incivility.”

Ivan Dimitrov from Bristol claimed he did not realise how old the historic site was, as he gave his "most heartfelt and honest apologies".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...