Met Police step up patrols over 'number of incidents' related to Israel attack

Police patrols in London have been increased amid reports of people celebrating the attack on Israel by Hamas. In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “We are aware of a number of incidents, including those that have been shared on social media, in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza. “The Met has increased policing patrols across parts of London in order to provide a visible presence and reassurance to our communities.” It added: “We are aware that the ongoing conflict may lead to protests over the coming days. We will ensure that an appropriate policing plan is in place in order to balance the right to protest against any disruption to Londoners.” Earlier, Countdown presenter Rachel Riley posted a video to social media of people waving Palestinian flags and sounding car horns.

ITV News Correspondent John Ray reports on one of the most significant escalations of the Israel Palestine conflicts in decades

She also wrote: “I just passed two cars in West London driving with Palestinian flags flying from each window, bouncing up and down in their cars, seemingly celebrating like they were having a party.

"Make no mistake, this is a dangerous and terrifying time for all Jews around the world.”

She later posted a video which showed people waving Palestinian flags, beeping car horns and clapping and said: “Acton, half an hour ago. Popped into a cafe for some baklava with the kids and our Ukrainian friends. “People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing. Just had a reassuring call with the police, if anyone is scared, please call them.”

A car destroyed in an attack by Palestinian militants is seen in Sderot, Israel. Credit: AP

Prominent barrister Charlotte Proudman also posted a video of a car with Palestinian flags sounding its horn. She wrote: “Celebrating the murders and kidnapping of Israelis is quite possibly the most heinous act of public hate I have seen on the streets of London.”

At least 200 people have been killed in Israel and at least 1,100 wounded after Hamas launched an unprecedented air and ground assault at dawn on Saturday.

As thousands of rockets were fired from the Gaza strip, militants from the Islamist group used explosives to breach the border.

Crossing into Israeli territory using motorcycles, pickup trucks, speed boats on the coast, and even paragliders, militants abducted undisclosed number of soldiers and civilians and are holding them hostage in Gaza.

At least 232 people in Hamas-governed Gaza have been killed and at least 1,700 wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as Israel launches retaliatory strikes.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "take revenge for this black day", but warned: “This war will take time. It will be difficult."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the attack by Hamas on Israel as “cowardly and depraved”. In a social media post on Saturday night, Mr Sunak wrote: “As the barbarity of today’s atrocities becomes clearer, we stand unequivocally with Israel. This attack by Hamas is cowardly and depraved. “We have expressed our full solidarity to [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] @netanyahu and will work with international partners in the next 24 hours to co-ordinate support.”

