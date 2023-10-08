Israel hits hundreds of targets in Gaza following deadly surprise attack

Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians have been left dead since the violence began, as ITV News' Graham Stothard reports

Israel has hit hundreds of targets in Gaza after an unprecedented surprise attack by Palestinian militants left hundreds dead.

Residents in the city have been told to evacuate by Israel's prime minister as he warned his country's military will use all of its strength to punish those responsible for Saturday's assault.

The Hamas militant group attacked Israel by land, air and sea, prompting Jerusalem to launch its own barrage of retaliatory attacks.

Around a hundred people - including soldiers - have been taken hostage by Hamas, Israel's embassy to the United States said.

On Sunday, Israel was still wrestling to gain control of the situation and said its forces are repelling Hamas fighters in a number of locations.

Key developments so far

On Saturday morning, Hamas militants launched a coordinated surprise attack at Israel, killing soldiers and civilians, and taking hostages.

Currently, Israeli rescue services have confirmed that at least 300 people have died in the attack and a further 1,500 injured.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country is "at war" with Hamas and pledged to reduce the group to "ruins".

Responding to the attacks, Israel launched a barrage of retaliatory strikes at Gaza, hitting more than 400 targets and levelling residential buildings.

Palestine's Health Ministry said at least 313 people in the Gaza Strip have so far been killed, including 20 children, and nearly 2,000 injured.

On Sunday, Israeli forces continued to repel Hamas militants from several locations, while also exchanging fire with members of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Overnight on Sunday, the Israeli military issued warnings in Arabic to communities near the border with Israel to leave their homes for areas deeper inside the tiny enclave.

Israel's military also fought with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, after it struck Israeli positions in a disputed area along the border with Syria's Golan Heights.

Jerusalem responded with armed drone strikes on Hezbollah targets in a separate disputed area, where the borders of Israel, Lebanon and Syria meet.

Israel and Hezbollah are archenemies and have fought several wars in the past, the most recent a 34-day conflict in 2006 which left 1,200 dead in Lebanon and 160 in Israel.

People stand outside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. Credit: AP

Hamas gunmen infiltrated as many as 22 locations outside the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, as thousands of missiles were aimed at major Israeli cities.

By Sunday, a spokesperson for Israel's military confirmed that two hostage situations had been "resolved".

It did not comment on whether all those taken hostage had been rescued alive.

International figures have jointly condemned the attacks, including the leaders of France, Germany and the European Union (EU).

Missiles are launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel. Credit: AP

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he stands in "full solidarity" with Israel against the "cowardly and depraved" attack.

Writing on social media, he said: "As the barbarity of today's atrocities becomes clearer, we stand unequivocally with Israel. This attack by Hamas is cowardly and depraved.

"We have expressed our full solidarity to @netanyahu and will work with international partners in the next 24 hours to co-ordinate support."

Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas, an Islamist militant group that opposes Israel, seized control of the territory in 2007.

In the years since, the opposing sides have fought four wars and been engaged in numerous smaller rounds of fighting.

The blockade, which restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza, has devastated the territory's economy.

Israel says the blockade is needed to keep militant groups from building up their arsenals, but Palestinians argue the closure amounts to collective punishment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…