Israel has intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip after declaring war against Hamas, as the two-day toll surpassed 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides on Monday.

At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel - a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades - and more than 400 have been killed in Gaza.

Palestinian militant groups have claimed to be holding over 130 captives from the Israeli side.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his country is "at war" and warned the military will use all of its strength to punish those responsible for Saturday's assault.

On Sunday the Israeli premier formally declared war on the Islamist militant group Hamas after its fighters launched an unprecedented surprise assault, escalating a long-running conflict and leaving a nation reeling in anguish.

More than 48 hours after Hamas launched its unprecedented incursion out of Gaza, Israeli forces still had not secured the border and were battling groups of militant fighters holed up in several towns of southern Israel.

At least 260 bodies have reportedly been recovered from the site of a music festival in southern Israel attacked by Palestinian militants, as fighting continues following Hamas' surprise assault.

ITV News' John Ray reports from Tel Aviv on Sunday night

Hamas attacked Israel by land, air and sea, prompting Jerusalem to launch its own barrage of retaliatory attacks on Sunday battling fighters in the streets and striking Gaza from the skies.

Hamas militants claimed late on Sunday to be holding more than 100 hostages in Gaza, including high-ranking Israeli army officers, according to Mousa Abu Marzouk, chief deputy of Hamas’s Political Bureau.

Videos on social media showed militants capturing multiple civilians, including children, as Israeli families across the nation made anguished pleas for the safe return of their loved ones.

In addition to Israeli captives, there are also other nationalities believed to be taken hostage, including American, Mexican and Brazilian nationals – further complicating Israel’s response to the Hamas attack.

And the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed early on Monday local time that Israel is not in full control of its territory along the border with Gaza.

“We are still hunting down the last terrorist inside Israeli territory,” IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told CNN.

“Our troops are going door to door and house to house, looking for, and in many cases, engaging with last terrorists inside Israel.”

