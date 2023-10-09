Angela Rayner led a minute's silence in front of a packed out conference hall at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, in memory of those killed in Israel.

In previous years, an outbreak of fighting between Israel and Palestine during the party's annual conference might well have provoked passionate disagreement and squabbles among delegates.

But this year, there is little sign of attendees here wanting to cause much controversy. In the conference hall on Monday, one reporter remarked "a pin drop" could be heard in the hall as it was full of attendees paying tribute.

Richard Burgon, a former shadow cabinet member under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, who has been a vocal supporter of Palestine, described the attacks in Israel as "terrorism".

"When I see what we’ve seen, the massacre of people at a music festival, old people, young people, other people taken hostage. It needs to be condemned very clearly,” he told me on Monday.

He added: "It’s clearly a series of acts of terrorism."

One senior Labour shadow cabinet official said they were pleasantly surprised at Burgon’s willingness to describe the attacks as terrorism.

At fringe events with left-wing panelists or with a focus on the Middle East, the audience is peppered with journalists and Labour officials looking out for anyone speaking off-script.

One Labour staff member said they thought some audience members at one fringe were “Tory spies” hoping to feed back any colourful quotes to CCHQ.

But so far, speakers have avoided making any headlines.

Labour shadow cabinet members have taken a tough line on Hamas in interviews and when speaking at conference.

Lisa Nandy, Labour’s shadow International Development minister, said the UK should review aid given to Palestinians in the wake of Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel.

Ms Nandy's contradicted comments made earlier on Monday by fellow shadow minister, Wayne David, who said the UK should increase its support for Palestinians.

When asked about his remarks, she said: “We’ll always support the Palestinian people. We know that the situation for many Palestinians is one of utter despair and hopelessness about the stalled prospects of peace and security and prospects for their children".

“But in light of current events, it’s right that the UK considers how British money is being spent and whether that British money is being used appropriately or whether it’s being used to support acts of terrorism.

“And it’s something that I will be raising with (Tory Foreign Office minister) Andrew Mitchell today as a matter of priority.”

