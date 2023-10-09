Motorcyclist dies after Westmeath crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Co Westmeath.

The man, aged in his 50s, died after a crash involving a car on Monday evening.

The incident occurred on the N55 at Lissoy at around 5.50pm.

Gardai and other emergency services attended the scene.

The body of the man was removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, where a post-mortem will take place.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road was due to remain closed overnight with diversions in place between Athlone and Ballymahon.

Forensic collision investigators were schedule to carry out an examination of the scene on Tuesday morning

Gardai are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda station on 090 649 2600 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.