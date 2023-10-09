The Supreme Court will hear of the "trauma" and "torture" faced by asylum seekers as it begins to scrutinise the government's Rwanda deportation policy.

On Monday, the case, brought by the Home Office after the Court of Appeal ruled the deal, which would see asylum seekers deported to the east African nation, was unlawful in June.

In a three-day hearing, five justices at the UK’s highest court will hear arguments over whether two appeal judges were right to find there was a “real risk” asylum seekers could be returned to their home country and face persecution when they may have a good asylum claim.

The Supreme Court’s scrutiny of the government’s multimillion-pound plans to deport asylum seekers comes nearly 18 months after they were first announced.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman (centre) tours a building site on the outskirts of Kigali during a visit to Rwanda. Credit: PA

Ongoing legal battles have meant no migrants have been sent to the East African nation under the policy.

While Court of Appeal judges Sir Geoffrey Vos and Lord Justice Underhill concluded there were “deficiencies” in the Rwandan asylum system and ruled the policy was unlawful, former lord chief justice Lord Burnett disagreed and said he would dismiss the challenge.

As well as the Home Office’s bid to overturn the decision, several individual asylum seekers are set to challenge aspects of the ruling.

The court will hear from "vulnerable" asylum seekers from Syria, Iran and Iraq, who were was previously told they would be moved to Rwanda, their lawyers said earlier in the months-long litigation.

None of them has any connection to the country.

One Syrian asylum seeker, who will be identified in court as AHA, said he fled the war and military conscription in mid-2018.

He allegedly experienced “negligence, mistreatment and violence” by Greek authorities and “detention, beatings and humiliation” by Turkish authorities.

AHA also said he was victim to “control by violent people smugglers” and has been separated from his family since fleeing Syria.

His lawyers said he has suffered “significant trauma from his experiences of the war in Syria, and has expressed suicidal thoughts”.

An Iraqi asylum seeker, identified as, NSK, claimed to have spent days travelling by bus, lorries, a cargo train and van to Dunkirk in France, with him later crossing the Channel on a small boat.

His lawyers said he “cannot read or write”, is a “victim of torture” and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Immigration featured heavily at the recent Conservative Party conference, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying he “will do whatever is necessary to stop the boats”.

He said on Wednesday: “We are by no means where we want to be but don’t let anyone tell you we aren’t making progress, we are and we will get there.

“Our new law will ensure that if you come here illegally, you will be detained and swiftly removed. Now I’m confident that once flights start going regularly to Rwanda, the boats will stop coming.”

He added: “I am confident that our approach complies with our international obligations. But know this: I will do whatever is necessary to stop the boats.”

The Supreme Court hearing in London, before Lords Reed, Hodge, Lloyd-Jones, Briggs and Sales, is due to begin at 10.30am on Monday.

