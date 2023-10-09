More than 10 British citizens are feared dead or missing after Hamas fighters attacked southern Israel, ITV News understands.

As the total death toll rises above the 1,200 mark since the attacks on Saturday morning, concerns have been raised for the UK nationals caught up in the violence.

Two British men - Nathanel Young, 20, and Bernard Cowan, 57 - have been confirmed dead by their families, but some reports have stated the number of fatalities is thought to be over 10.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he would not be providing an exact figure due to how "fast moving" the situation appears to be.

Nathanel Young

The 20-year-old was serving in the Israeli army when he was killed in the surprise attack by Palestinian militants.

The former pupil at JFS Jewish school in Kenton, north London, had been living in the Bayit Shel Benji lone-soldier house in Raanana, according to the Jewish News.

Mr Young’s brother, Eliot Young, said in a statement released to the BBC: “Nathanel was full of life and the life of the party. He loved his family and friends and was loved by everyone.

“He loved music and was a talented DJ, DJing both on base and at Benji’s House, the lone-soldier house where he was living.”

Bernard Cowan

Mr Cowan, a 57-year-old man born in Scotland, was confirmed by his siblings to have been killed.

"Yesterday my dear brother Bernard was shot dead murdered by Hamas," his sister Laura Cowan wrote on Facebook.

The family said in a statement that they request privacy at this time while they process "this huge loss to our family, both at home and in Israel, and to the Jewish community in Glasgow where he will be sorely missed."

A site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel Credit: Tsafrir Abayov/AP

Who is missing?

Several other British nationals are thought to be missing, with their families growingly concerned for their safety.

Jake Marlowe, 26, who went to the same London school as Mr Young, is believed to be missing, after providing security at a music festival by the Gaza border which was overrun.

His mother told the Jewish News on Sunday the last message she got from her son was one saying he loved her.

“He was doing security at this rave yesterday and called me at 4.30am to say all these rockets were flying over,” Lisa said.

“Then, at about 5.30am, he texted to say, ‘Signal very bad, everything OK, will keep you updated I promise you’, and that he loves me.”

Jake Marlowe has not been seen since Saturday morning. Credit: Facebook / Jake Marlowe

A British photographer, Dan Darlington, alongside his German friend Carolin Bohl, are feared to be dead.

Ms Bohl’s sister, Anja Pasquesi, wrote on Instagram: “Today we learned from Carolin’s friend on the ground in Kibbutz Nor Oz in Israel that she and her friend Danny were killed in a terrorist attack yesterday. We are broken and are working to cope with this unimaginable tragedy.”

Ms Bohl’s brother-in-law Sam Pasquesi said on Instagram there has been no “official confirmation” but there has been “reliable information” on the ground.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…