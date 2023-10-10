All flights have been suspended at London Luton Airport as emergency services battle to control a huge fire at one of its Terminal 2 car park.

Firefighters are working to put out the blaze that has spread across 80% of the third floor at the multi-storey car park at the Bedfordshire airport, said Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue.

Various videos posted on social media show large flames coming from the top floor of the car park.

An airport spokesperson said: “All flights are currently suspended as emergency services respond to a car fire that has spread in Terminal Car Park 2.

“Access to the airport is currently restricted and we ask that people do not travel to the airport at this time.

“Further updates to follow.”

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said it is currently in attendance "at a vehicle fire in Terminal Car Park 2 at Luton Airport", which was first reported at 8.47pm.

"We have 10 appliances from across the county in attendance as 80% of the third floor is affected," said a spokesperson.

More to follow...