Israel takes 'full control' of Gaza border as fighting enters fourth day

On Saturday, Hamas launched an incursion out of Gaza on Israel, escalating a long-running conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally declared war on the Islamist militant group on Sunday - leading the Israeli military to launch strikes at Gaza City.

More than 10 Britons are feared dead or missing in Israel, ITV News understands.

Hamas have released a statement detailing their plan to execute hostages if Palestinian civilians are 'targeted without prior warning'.

Israel's military says it has "restored full control" of the border with the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants launched a surprise attack on Saturday.

Around 1,500 bodies of fighters belonging to the militant group Hamas have been recovered, a spokesman added.

Overnight, Israel continued to carry out hundreds of aerial strikes in Gaza, after the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that retaliation against Hamas would "reverberate for generations".

Israel has called up 300,000 military reservists in response to the attacks, raising the possibility of a ground invasion of Gaza.

How did it all come to this? ITV News' Rachel Younger explains the origins of the violence

More than 150 soldiers and civilians have been taken hostage by Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza, Israel's military has said.

It comes as Hamas pledged to kill hostages if Israeli strikes targeted civilians in Gaza without warning.

On Tuesday, Israeli military spokesman Richard Hecht said no Hamas fighters have crossed into Israel since Monday night, although infiltrations could still be possible.

He said the military struck hundreds of Hamas targets overnight in Gaza's City Rimal neighbourhood - which is home to many of Hamas' ministries and government buildings - and that residents were being notified over social media before the strikes to evacuate.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) advised Palestinians to try to leave through the Rafah crossing - the sole border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, but then changed the advice and announced the crossing had been closed.

More than 187,500 people have been displaced in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict, according to a report from the United Nations (UN) Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said it is hosting more than 137,000 people in schools across the territory.

In a televised address on Monday, Mr Netanyahu said his military offensive has "only started".

"We have only started striking Hamas," he said. "What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations."

On Tuesday, Israeli Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a "complete siege" on Gaza, saying authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel.

The Secretary-General of the UN has insisted that humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach those left "trapped and helpless" in Gaza.

In a statement shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Antonio Guterres said: "I appeal to the international community to mobilize immediate humanitarian support for this effort."

