Israeli grandmother kidnapped by Hamas 'won't show them she is scared'

Surrounded by armed fighters, 85-year-old Yaffa Adar looked stoic as she was driven into the Gaza Strip on a golf cart after being taken hostage - ITV News' John Irvine speaks to her granddaughter who is pleading for her safe return.

An elderly Israeli woman who was kidnapped from her home and is being held by Hamas "won't show them she is scared," her granddaughter has insisted.

Gunmen stormed the small Be’eri kibbutz close to the Gaza Strip on Saturday, killing or abducting over 100 people in the community.

Yaffa Adar is among the Israeli citizens being held captive by the Palestinian militant group after she was taken from her home.

Following the attack, footage began circulating on social media of the 85-year-old being driven into the Gaza Strip on a golf cart, surrounded by armed fighters.

85-year-old Yaffa Adar's kidnap was captured on camera.

Her stoic expression and unflinching posture captured in the clips are an unthinkable sight given the uncertainty of her fate.

But speaking to ITV News' Senior International Correspondent John Irvine, her granddaughter Adva Adar said her grandmother's expression is intentional and she "won't let anyone step on her dignity."

"When you first see the picture it seems like she doesn't understand what's going on, but that's exactly the opposite," Adva says. "Her mind is clear, she understands everything.

"She won't let anyone step on her dignity, she won't let anyone see her in pain and she won't let them see her scared."

Through her tears, Adva described the actions of the people who took her grandmother as "not human" and urged for her to be returned.

"To kidnap elders, babies, kids from their homes - their homes are supposed to be their safest place, please bring them home," she pleaded.

As fighting continues for a fourth day and Israel strikes with missile attacks on targets in Gaza, families of those being held by Hamas grapple with the knowledge that it could come at the cost of their loved ones' lives.

The group has warned it will kill one of the hostages every time Israel’s military bombs civilian targets in Gaza without warning.

Israel’s foreign minister, Eli Cohen, said the country is committed to bringing the hostages home and issued a warning to Hamas, which controls Gaza.

“We demand Hamas not to harm any of the hostages," he said. “This war crime will not be forgiven.”