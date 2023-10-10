We are seeing scenes of unimaginable horror at Kfar Azza - a village close to the Gaza border and held for 48 hours by Hamas militants.

Their bodies are still lying around the village - so many I have lost count. But the Israeli army is only now recovering its dead.

Hamas militants held the village of Kfar Azza for 48 hours. Credit: ITV News

They tell us there are scores of them. Men, women and children. Many slaughtered in their beds early on Saturday morning.

"It was not a battlefield here. It was a massacre. They were defenceless," the commanding officer told me.

Israeli soldiers sit on a bench in the village of Kfar Azza. Credit: ITV News

Another officer said: "It reminds me of the pogroms and of the Nazis."

Many of the homes still contain the bodies of those whose lives were ended here. It will take some time before they are recovered and named.

One Israeli soldier told me: "It was hard fighting. The terrorists were well armed. Well trained."

Why did Hamas strike now? In the latest quick-briefing episode, from Tel Aviv, ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine tells Julie Etchingham what you need to know