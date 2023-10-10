A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza as the Israeli prime minister formally declared war with Islamist militant group Hamas.

The Palestinian militants launched an incursion out of Gaza on Israel on Saturday, escalating a long-running conflict and capturing more than 150 hostages on the Israeli side. You can learn more about why Hamas struck now on ITV's Podcast: What You Need to Know.

Israel has returned with rocket fire, carrying out hundreds of aerial strikes in Gaza - where more than 187,500 people have now been displaced, according to a United Nations report.

The entry of food and fuel has been blocked, electricity has been cut, and more than 100 children are believed to be among the increasing death toll.

Back in 2021, António Guterres, secretary-general of the UN, described conditions in the Gaza Strip as "hell on earth."

The Palestinian territory, a 41-kilometre-long stretch of land on the coast, shares a border with Egypt and Israel.

Around 80% of its population depend on international aid - giving the current conflict the potential to have catastrophic long-term impacts on the citizens of Gaza.

What is happening in Gaza now?

In response to the Hamas attack, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a "complete siege" on Gaza on Monday, saying authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel.

The Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated places on earth

On Tuesday morning, the Israeli military said it had "restored full control" of the border with the Gaza Strip.

They have conducted overnight air strikes targeting Gaza City's Rimal neighbourhood, home to many of Hamas' ministries and government buildings.

The UN has said more than 187,000 of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have left their homes - the most since a 2014 air and ground offensive by Israel uprooted nearly half a million people.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have destroyed 790 housing units and severely damaged 5,330, the UN also said, while damage to three water and sanitation sites have cut off services to 400,000 people.

The number of civilians killed in Gaza is unconfirmed, but the toll is believed to include more than 100 children, including dozens of babies and toddlers.

Watch as air strikes are carried out while Dr Abdel Hammad, a surgeon at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, speaks to ITV News

Palestine's Health Ministry said on Monday it includes a massacre of eight families, totalling 54 members.

Its main hospital is overflowing and has been called a "slaughterhouse" by a doctor working for with the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Another doctor, based in Liverpool but currently working in Gaza, told ITV News he had been "shaking all day" as strikes were carried out just yards from where he is sheltering.

"I think probably it is the most serious situation it has been in Gaza for a long long time," Dr Abdel Hammad said.

Other hospitals, as well as schools, are being targeted as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war.

He asked civilians to leave but they are blockaded on all sides, other than the Mediterranean Sea, by Israel and Egypt.

Can civilians escape?

It appears as though many are stuck in Gaza.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) advised Palestinians to try to leave through the Rafah crossing - the sole border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, but then changed the advice and announced the crossing had been closed.

US army spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht also suggested the same, though it is unclear what the safest route of escape now is - if there is one.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesperson for Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Monday their government was in touch with UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, to discuss coordinating efforts aimed at ensuring humanitarian aid is provided to the Gaza Strip.

The UNRWA is currently sheltering more than 137,000 people in schools across the territory, while families have taken in some 41,000 others.

It comes as Mr Netanyahu said his military offensive has "only started" in a television address on Monday.

Were there warning signs that violence like this could be about to break out?

This year, in 2023, Palestinians have seen the highest toll of their children killed on record. A total 758 attacks on Palestinians have been made by Israeli settlers, according to the UN.

It has also been the deadliest year for Palestinians in West Bank, and Mr Netanyahu was told by his own people that if he continued to act and put pressure on the area, it would explode.

Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK, told the BBC that while the tragedy of this weekend is huge, why did the broadcaster not call him in for the hundreds of Palestinians killed in recent months?

The Palestinian ambassador to UN, Riyad Mansour, condemned countries for turning a blind eye to decades of Israeli attacks on Palestinians, adding that he regrets that history for politicians "starts when Israelis are killed."

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. Credit: Fatima Shbair/AP

However, there is violence on both sides. The beginning of this year was marked by the killing of seven Israelis at a Synagogue at the hands of a Palestinian gunman in West Bank.

A history of conflict

But how did we get here? Home to more than two million people, both the Gaza strip and the West Bank, further north, are known as Palestinian territory.

The two areas, along with the rest of Israel, are what Palestinians have defined as Palestine for 2,000 years.

But the Jewish claim also spans back that far, when they were exiled from what they would define as their ancestral homeland.

Palestinians had been advised to try to leave through the Rafah crossing, connected with Egypt, but the crossing has been closed. Credit: AP

In 1948, in the wake of the Holocaust, the state of Israel was declared - which received widespread Western support.

But Hamas and other Palestinian groups believed the territory to be stolen from Palestinians, leading to several wars over the following decades.

Israel eventually occupied Gaza and the West Bank - illegally, according to the United Nations.