Susanna Reid: Can Get Britain Get Talking? A Tonight Special

According to charity YoungMinds - urgent referrals of children to emergency mental health services have tripled since 2019. Susanna Reid investigates why these numbers are rising and what can be done to help children and young people struggling with mental health issues.

Susanna sits down with Emma Scelsi, a teacher and senior mental health lead at a Primary school in North London. She explains some of her pupils are in need of more external support when it comes to well-being and the importance of early intervention. Less than a third of UK schools have a dedicated mental health lead

According to research conducted by Networked Data Lab half of all lifetime cases of mental health disorders begin by the age of 15, and three-quarters mental illness is experienced by people’s mid-20s.

Susanna visits a YoungMinds helpline where adults can ring up to get advice when they’re worried about a child. Last year YoungMinds helped answer 15,000 calls from concerned parents and more recently they have seen those numbers rise.

“If we go back to to when it really, you know, first started, it was more about kind of emerging concerns, right? Something's not right or they've just become more withdrawn. But now the calls are a lot more desperate… So parents are either waiting for referrals to happen, waiting for assessments, you're now looking at a child that's been having to wait two years for the initial support that is now potentially self-harming.” NATASHA, Helpline Advisor YoungMinds

We contacted the Department of Health who told us…

We’re going further and faster to transform our country’s mental health services, with up to an additional £2.3 billion being invested annually until 2024 to expand services, so an extra two million people can get mental health support.

So for parents trying to navigate all of this.. If we have concerns, what should we do? Professor Peter Fonagy is a psychoanalyst and clinical psychologist who regularly treats young people. Peter says just listening to your children talk can really help.

“Most children, the best person for them to talk to is their parents. If they have problems with anxiety, what the parents need to do is to educate them, to show them that anxiety is a normal response. And help them diarise it to measure it, to say what it makes it worse, what makes it better?” PROFESSOR PETER FONAGY, Chief Executive, Anna Freud

Ultimately, a key thing to remember is to try to keep conversations going and to remain open with loved ones about your mental health, whatever you’re experiencing. But what happens when it’s clear more help is needed is the thing that seems most uncertain. The Government tells us they are prioritising extra funding for children and mental health services but it’s the damage that’s already been done that’s causing the most concern.

Useful links

If you work in education and you’re looking to improve your schools approach to mental health and well-being you can find resources at Place2Be

If you are a parent or guardian to a young person who is struggling with their mental health you can find useful information and support from YoungMinds

If you’re a young person who is struggling with their mental health you can access support and advice at The Children’s Society

If you’re based in Wales you can access information and support from Mind Cymru

Gain support and advice for you or your family from the London-based charity Anna Freud

Reach out to Northern Ireland’s AWARE support groups that provide an opportunity to meet others going through similar experiences as you