Sir Keir Starmer will promise a decade of "national renewal" and vow Labour "are the healers" as he sets out his ambition to lead as prime minister for at least two terms.

In his speech at the party's annual conference in Liverpool on Tuesday, the Labour leader will pledge to heal the "wounds" of a country "ruined" by 13 years of Conservative rule.

He will say the tide is turning towards Labour - a party consistently maintaining a double-digit lead in the polls - while he will stress some voters still need convincing to back his party.

Outlining his vision for a Labour government, Sir Keir will promise "a Britain strong enough, stable enough, secure enough for you to invest your hope, your possibility, your future" where "things will be better for your children".

With critics suggesting Labour has benefited from disaffection with the Conservatives rather than a desire to see Sir Keir in No 10, aides said his speech to the party’s conference in Liverpool will answer the question: “Why Labour?”

“People are looking to us because they want our wounds to heal and we are the healers," Sir Keir will say.

“People are looking to us because these challenges require a modern state and we are the modernisers.

“People are looking to us because they want us to build a new Britain and we are the builders.”

A Labour victory would give the chance to “turn our backs on never-ending Tory decline with a decade of national renewal”, he will argue, and give the British people the “government they deserve”.

This year's annual party conferences are expected to be the last before a likely general election next year, with Labour arriving in Liverpool bolstered by electoral success in last week's Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

On Monday, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves addressed a packed out conference hall in Liverpool and said a Labour government would "never allow" a repeat of the economic "devastation" caused by the Conservatives' mini budget last year.

Sir Keir's speech will follow the same path, setting out plans to modernise Britain by reforming its “antiquated” planning system so new infrastructure gets built.

He will contrast the approach with Rishi Sunak’s decision to use his Conservative conference speech to axe the northern leg of HS2.

Pledging that Labour will “get Britain building”, Sir Keir will announce a “new generation” of large towns and suburbs, with Georgian-style townhouses in urban developments.

The Times reported that they would be developed by state-backed companies with compulsory purchase powers, with amenities including doctors’ surgeries, schools and transport links “hardwired” into the plans.

A six-month consultation would identify sites for new towns with potential for high economic growth and “significant unmet housing need”.

“For the first time in a long time we can see a tide that is turning,” Sir Keir will say. “Four nations that are renewing. Old wounds of division – exploited by the Tories and the SNP – beginning to heal.”

Sir Keir, who took over the Labour leadership from Jeremy Corbyn in the wake of the disastrous 2019 general election, will highlight the party’s transformation, saying “we will never go back” to being “in thrall to gesture politics” and “a party of protest”.

