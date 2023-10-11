Argentina: Evacuations underway as wildfires ravage Cordoba Province

Play Brightcove video

Wildfires are spreading in Argentina with almost 1,000 firefighters working to control the flames as the country experiences an intense heatwave

Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes in Argentina’s central Córdoba province as almost 1,000 firefighters battle forest fires amid an intense heatwave.

Images and videos on social media show giant flames in the hills surrounding residential areas as the flames spread to homes in the province.

One video, captured by drone, not independently verified by ITV News, appeared to show the forest on the edge of the city of Villa Carlos Paz completely engulfed by flames.

The footage is understood to have been captured by a local drone operator and shared widely online.

A total of 960 firefighters were working to combat the fires with eight firefighting planes and two helicopters, the provincial government said Tuesday evening.

It was hoped that rainfall expected on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning would help calm the situation, after fires quickly spread due to strong winds.

A 27-year-old man has also been detained and accused of initiating a fire on Monday in an area close to the city of Villa Carlos Paz in the Punilla region, according to a local media site.

Ulises Xarate reportedly told police he started a campfire to make coffee and lost control of the flames due to the wind.

The federal government has sent three firefighting aircraft to Cordoba to assist in combating the wildfires, according to the Environment and Sustainable Development Ministry.

Meanwhile, the provincial government said it had sent trucks with potable waters, food, mattresses and blankets to the affected areas. “We request that prevention measures be taken to the highest degree, as the weather conditions are adverse,” Cordoba’s Government and Security Minister Julián López wrote on social media.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…