British Airways has suspended flights to and from Israel due to safety concerns, the airline has said.

It comes after o ther carriers, such easyJet and Wizz Air, suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv following Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on Saturday.

Fighting is now into its fifth day after Israel declared "war" against Hamas following the attacks. More than 2,200 people on both sides have died.

A British Airways spokesman told ITV News: “Safety is always our highest priority and following the latest assessment of the situation, we’re suspending our flights to and from Tel Aviv.

“We’re contacting customers booked to travel to or from Tel Aviv to apologise for the inconvenience and offer options including a full refund and rebooking with another airline or with British Airways at a later date.

“We continue to monitor the situation in the region closely.”

On Wednesday afternoon, a BA flight from London Heathrow to Tel Aviv was diverted, according to tracking service Flight Radar.

Flight BA165 was due to land in the Israeli city at 3.05pm (BST) but instead it appeared to U-turn over West Bank, travel back across Europe, and is now returning to Heathrow.

How will Israel respond to the Hamas massacre in its border village? After witnessing the horrors, John Ray tells Rageh Omaar what you need to know...

The UK Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territories due to the conflict.

Virgin Atlantic said it is continuing to operate flights between Heathrow and Tel Aviv - but it appears this could change.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson told ITV News: “The safety of our customers and our teams is our number one priority, always.

"We’re currently reviewing our flying programme and no further decision has been taken yet.”