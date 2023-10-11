Drone footage reveals scale of destruction in Gaza's Jabaliya refugee camp

Play Brightcove video

Large parts of the Jabaliya refugee camp have been reduced to rubble, with drone footage revealing the scale of the destruction

Drone footage has revealed how Israeli airstrikes have transformed a district in one of Gaza's refugee camps, reducing entire buildings to piles of rubble.

The Jabaliya refugee camp is located in the northeast of Gaza and is close to the Israeli border.

Hundreds of missiles have been fired into Gaza since Saturday by Israel, after fighters from the Hamas militant group launched a surprise attack. Currently, more than 2,000 people have died on both sides of the conflict.

A spokesman for Israel's Defence Forces (IDF) said it is hitting targets, which it says are being used by Hamas to house its military bases.

Gaza is home to 2.3 million people - many of whom rely on international aid and who have no means of escape as all routes out of the area have been closed.

Israel has cut off food, water and electricity from the narrow strip of land, which has led to calls for humanitarian corridors to be created into Gaza so that aid can be delivered.

