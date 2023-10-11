Foreign Secretary James Cleverly runs for cover in Israel as rocket siren sounds

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was forced to run to cover while visiting southern Israel after air raid sirens warned of an incoming attack.

Mr Cleverly arrived in the country on Wednesday in a show of "unwavering solidarity".

In a video released by the Israeli government's X account, the foreign secretary can briefly be seen running into a building followed by dozens of other people.

Play Brightcove video

A spokesman for the foreign office said he was there to “demonstrate the UK’s unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’s terrorist attacks.

“He will be meeting survivors of the attacks and senior Israeli leaders to outline UK support for Israel’s right to defend itself.”

His arrival in the country on Wednesday comes as global leaders reel from the surprise attack by Hamas on Saturday, which provoked a major retaliation from Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration.

Both the UK and the US have been among those offering firm backing to Israel but concerns have been expressed in the UN and elsewhere about the impact on civilians as air strikes continue to hit Gaza.

The Israeli government has stopped the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory, with the sole remaining access from Egypt shut down on Tuesday after air strikes near the border crossing.

The conflict has already claimed at least 2,100 lives on both sides, with fears it could escalate further.

How will Israel respond to the Hamas massacre in its border village? After witnessing the horrors, John Ray tells Rageh Omaar what you need to know...