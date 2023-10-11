Gaza residents are bracing for a possible ground invasion as hundreds of thousands of Israeli reservists mass near the border with Israel's defence minister vowing 'Gaza will never return to what it was'.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) told ITV News that Hamas massacred babies, women and the elderly in an Israeli village .

A fleet of US warships, jets and airstrike equipment have arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean within range to support Israel, President Joe Biden confirmed.

The death toll from the five-day conflict has surpassed 2,100 on both sides, with at least 950 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis killed since Saturday. Thousands more have been injured.

More than 10 Britons are feared dead or missing in Israel, ITV News understands.

The UN has pleaded for humanitarian corridors to be established out of Gaza, as food, electricity and water has been cut off, with damage to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities for more than 400,000 people.

Israel has said it preparing to "execute the mission" against Hamas as it mobilised hundreds of thousands of military reservists near the Gaza border ahead of a possible ground invasion.

It comes after another night of Israeli airstrikes in the narrow strip of land, with calls growing for humanitarian corridors to be created so aid can reach trapped Gaza residents.

The fighting was prompted by a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants on Saturday and is now into its fifth day. More than 2,000 people on both sides on the conflict have currently died.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said its forces were ready to ensure Hamas "won't have any military capabilities by which they can threaten or kill Israeli civilians" by the end of the fighting.

Jonathan Conricus said more than 300,000 military reservists are mobilising near the Gaza border, including "infantry, armoured soldiers [and] artillery corps".

Food, water and electricity has been cut off in Gaza - a 25-mile strip of land that is home to 2.3 million people. Gaza power authority warns that electricity will run out within hours on Wednesday morning.

Humanitarian groups have warned that hospitals in Gaza are overwhelmed with people and are running out of medical supplies.

The United Nations has said more than 250,000 people in Gaza have now fled their homes.

What happens next? ITV News' International Affairs Editor Rageh Omar explains

Israel has told residents in Gaza to evacuate as it ordered a "complete siege" of the area, but millions have been left trapped with all exit routes closed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that the retaliation against Hamas would "reverberate for generations".

On Tuesday, Israeli soldiers showed ITV News and western media the discovery of a civilian "massacre" at the hands of Hamas militants, which included women, children, babies and the elderly in a small village in southern Israel.

Kfa Azar, a small community close to the Gaza border, was held for 48 hours by Hamas. The IDF said civilians were slaughtered in their homes by the Palestinian militants - many as they slept. The number of those killed is still being counted.

ITV News' Rachel Younger explains the origins of the violence between Israel and Hamas

New exchanges of fire took place over Israel's northern borders, on Tuesday, with militants in Lebanon and Syria, raising concerns the fighting could escalate within the region.

International allies have declared support for both Israel's forces and Hamas following the eruption of violence.

Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza are holding around 150 soldiers and civilians hostage, according to Israel.

The militant group has pledged to kill hostages if Israeli strikes targeted civilians in Gaza without warning.

ITV News understands that more than 10 British citizens are feared dead or missing since the violence began.

