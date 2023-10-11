Live broadcast with trapped American doctor captures explosion in Gaza

Dr Barbara Zind was speaking about whether she was prepared for a conflict like this when an explosion sounded close by (Credit: CNN)

News channel CNN captured the moment nearby explosions occurred as they interviewed an American pediatrician stuck in Gaza.

Dr Barbara Zind, who went to the region on a medical mission, was speaking to Wolf Blitzer when loud bangs interrupted the broadcast, and she jumps.

"Let us know if you need to go into some sort of bomb shelter," Blitzer said, before Dr Zind replied: "There are no bomb shelters here."

She continued: "I have a sister-in-law who is Palestinian, she tells me to stay away from the windows, stay by corners of walls that are more fortified and open your mouth so your eardrums don't break if there's a lot of pressure."

Dr Zind went on to explain there are efforts to coordinate a safe route out of Gaza for its citizens. She needs a visa approved to get into Egypt.

The main way to get out is through the Rafah crossing - the sole border crossing between Egypt and Gaza - which officials said on Tuesday had been closed.

"The biggest concern is that it's about an hour to 45 minutes to drive from Gaza City down to Rafah, so the worry is that the Israelis will bomb the vehicle we're in," Dr Zind added.

Fighting began after a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants on Saturday and is now into its fifth day.

More than 2,200 people on both sides on the conflict have so far known to have died.

More than two million people in the Gaza Strip have been plunged into a humanitarian crisis after Israel blocked food or fuel from entering the region.

Its main hospital is overflowing and has been called a "slaughterhouse" by a doctor working for with the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Another doctor, based in Liverpool but currently working in Gaza, told ITV News earlier this week he had been "shaking all day" as strikes were carried out just yards from where he is sheltering.

"I think probably it is the most serious situation it has been in Gaza for a long long time," Dr Abdel Hammad said.

A representative from Doctors Without Borders has said: "If there is no fuel anymore, there is no medical facilities anymore because we cannot run our medical facility without the energy."

Other hospitals, as well as schools, are being targeted as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war.

The UN has pleaded for humanitarian corridors to be established out of Gaza, as food, electricity and water has been cut off, with damage to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities for more than 400,000 people.

