UK counter-terrorism police appeal for information on Brits missing in Israel

British counter-terrorism police have launched an appeal for information relating to attacks in southern Israel.

The Met Police are seeking information relating to the deaths of several British nationals in the region who were caught up in the fighting as Hamas launched their attacks on Saturday.

Latest estimates indicate 17 British nationals are either dead or missing in the country as a result of the conflict.

The police said they were working with the foreign office to assist in investigations relating to the missing persons, as well as the repatriation of dead British nationals.

They said the appeal was directed at anyone who had recently returned from Israel.

Four British men - Jake Marlowe, Dan Darlington, Bernard Cowan and Nathanel Young - have been confirmed dead by their families. Credit: Handout

Four British men - Nathanel Young, 20, Bernard Cowan, 57, Jake Marlowe, 26, and Dan Darlington - have been confirmed dead by their families.

The growing hostage situation is one of the biggest challenges facing Israel and the international community.

Dozens of people were seized by Hamas as they launched their attack over the weekend, including many children and elderly people.

Several people from foreign countries including the US and UK are believed to be among the hostages.

Hamas has threatened to kill one of the hostages every time Israel’s military bombs civilian targets in Gaza without warning.

Israel’s foreign minister, Eli Cohen, said the country is committed to bringing the hostages home and issued a warning to Hamas, which controls Gaza.

“We demand Hamas not to harm any of the hostages," he said. “This war crime will not be forgiven.”

