The longer the wait, the bigger the build-up, the more extensive the operation. Everything points to a no-holds-barred Israeli invasion of Gaza.

They last went in seven years ago and, on that occasion, avoided the urban areas. This time that won't be possible given Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge that "every Hamas member is a dead man".

But the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) will have trouble matching their actions with the prime minister's words.

Hamas' defence of Gaza seven years ago was at least proficient. If their defensive capabilities match the offensive ones they showed on Saturday then conquering the Strip will prove immensely difficult.

Hamas have dug a labyrinth of tunnels to enable them to pop up all over the place, making the Israeli flanks and rear extremely vulnerable all the time.

And even if the Israelis do prevail, what then?

As former US secretary of state Colin Powell famously warned president Bush Snr, during the first Gulf War - "You break it, you own it."

During the second Gulf War, president Bush Jnr did just that and, of course, the American occupation of Iraq ended up being a disaster.

The Gaza Strip is located between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea. Credit: ITV News

Israel has had its own experience of a disastrous occupation. After an 18-year-long commitment, they eventually pulled out of South Lebanon, tails between their legs, in 2000.

The added complication that Israel faces this time is, of course, the hostages in Gaza. The build-up gives intelligence and special forces units the chance to investigate and put together some kind of rescue plan.

But the hostages won't curtail the invasion because the Israelis know that in all likelihood Hamas will do everything it can to keep the captives alive because they are so valuable.

How ironic it is that Islamist terrorists might end up pulling out all the stops to protect Israeli hostages from Israeli bombs and bullets.

