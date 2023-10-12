Play Brightcove video

'Death was a blessing': Thomas Hand recalls to CNN the moment he learnt his daughter had been killed by Hamas

A devastated father has described the relief he felt at learning his eight-year-old daughter had been murdered by Hamas, rather than being captured and taken hostage.

Thomas Hand, originally from Ireland, broke down as he recalled the moment Islamist militants massacred residents at the Be'eri Kibbutz, including his daughter Emily.

Early on Saturday morning gunmen lay in wait outside the compound until a car arrived, before shooting the driver and entering through the gate.

As militants went door-to-door executing residents, Mr Hand, was pinned down by gunfire, leaving him unable to reach his daughter, who had been at a friend's house for a sleepover.

Emily, 8, had been staying over at a friend's home when Hamas militants attacked. Credit: CNN

Mr Hand waited two days before receiving news that Emily had been murdered, but surprisingly, his reaction was one of relief.

“They just said we found Emily, she's dead and I went, 'yes'. I went, 'yes' and smiled because that is the best news of the possibilities that I knew," he told CNN.

"That was the best, possibly that I was hoping for. She was either dead or in Gaza. And if you know anything about what they do to people in Gaza, that is worse than death.

“That is worse than death. The way they treat you. They'd have no food, they'd have no water. She'd be in a dark room filled with Christ knows how many people and terrified every minute, hour, day and possible years to come. So, death was a blessing, an absolute blessing."

A Hamas militant lies dead in a body bag in front of a decimated building in Be'eri Kibbutz. Credit: AP

More than 100 bodies have been recovered from the kibbutz - a type of farming commune unique to Israel - but authorities say many more residents are missing.

Mr Hand first came to Be’eri 30 years ago as a volunteer before deciding to stay in the community full-time.

He lived alone with his daughter ever since his wife - Emily's mother - died of cancer a few years ago.

Recalling how he had no way of reaching his daughter during Hamas' raid, he said: “I had to think of Emily. She already lost her mother, I couldn’t risk her losing her father too.”

Other residents have recalled waiting for 20 hours with no food or water as they waited for the military to arrive.

An Israeli soldier at the kibbutz mistakenly thinks he hears an air raid siren and jumps to the ground. Credit: AP

Be’eri is just a few minutes away from the military base, but the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spent days fighting to regain control of the kibbutz - a sign of the intensity of Hamas's onslaught.

More than 150 people are feared to have been abducted and taken into Gaza since the Hamas's incursion into Israel on Saturday.

The group, which governs the Gaza Strip, has demanded freedom for all 5,200 prisoners the Palestinians say are held in Israeli jails in exchange for the captives.

It has also said it will kill a hostage every time Israel's military bombs civilian targets in Gaza without warning.

With an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza looming, distraught families have been left fearing for their loved ones' lives.

