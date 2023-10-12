Israel targets 'network of tunnels' in Gaza as death toll rises

On Saturday, Hamas launched an incursion out of Gaza into Israel, escalating a long-running conflict.

The death toll from the six-day conflict has surpassed 2,400 on both sides, with at least 1,200 Palestinians, and at least 1,200 Israelis killed since Saturday. Thousands more have been injured.

Seventeen British citizens are feared dead or missing since the violence began, ITV News understands.

Egypt and the United Nations (UN) are working to establish a humanitarian corridor to Gaza, while the US is in 'active talks' over creating a safe passage for civilians to escape.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) told ITV News Hamas massacred babies, women and the elderly in an Israeli village.

Israel has said it is targetting a "network of tunnels" built by Palestinian militants under the Gaza Strip as it continues its military response to last Saturday's surprise attack.

Overnight, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) continued to send hundreds of missiles into Gaza, which is now without mains electricity after its only power plant shut down.

An Israeli military spokesman said on Thursday its forces - which amount to 300,000 reservists on the border with Hamas - "are preparing for a ground maneuver if decided", but no final decision has yet been made.

The conflict began last Saturday after fighters, belonging to the Hamas militant group, launched an unprecedented incursion into Israel.

The Gaza Strip is located between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea. Credit: ITV News

International aid groups have warned of the developing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called for corridors to be opened that would allow aid to reach those within the area.

Israel has cut off food, water and electricity to Gaza, while all exit routes from the narrow strip of land have been closed.

The UN has said more than 330,000 people have been displaced in Gaza since Israel began its retaliatory strikes.

A s pokesman for the IDF said airstrikes are now being focused on a network of underground tunnels, which have been built and populated by Hamas.

ITV News' Rachel Younger explains the origins of the violence between Israel and Hamas

Jonathan Conricus said: "What Hamas has done since they took control almost 20 years ago was to build a network of tunnels from Gaza City and under Gaza City all the way down to Khan Yunis and Rafah."

He explained that the Gaza Strip should be categorised into two separate layers - one which is occupied by civilians at ground level and a second underground layer for Hamas.

"What we are trying to do now is get to that second layer that Hamas has built," he added.

The airstrikes have transformed areas of Gaza, with drone footage revealing the scale of destruction caused in one of its refugee camps, Jabaliya.

Large parts of the Jabaliya refugee camp have been reduced to rubble, with drone footage revealing the scale of the destruction

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "every Hamas member is a dead man" in a televised address on Wednesday.

It comes after he formed an emergency government and "war management cabinet", which includes National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz - a political opponent of Mr Netanyahu.

The government will not pass any laws or make any decisions that do not concern the conduct of the war, a statement said.

Hamas has taken an estimated 150 people hostage since its weekend attack and has threatened to kill hostages if Israel targets civilians in Gaza without warning.

ITV News understands that 17 British citizens are feared dead or missing since the violence began.

A number of airlines - including British Airways and Virgin Galactic - have suspended flights between the UK and Israel because of safety concerns.

