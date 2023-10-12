More than 100 people travel from UK to Israel to join fight against Hamas

At least 100 people are understood to have travelled to Israel from the UK to serve in the Israeli military's retaliatory campaign against Hamas.

Those who have made the journey are "reservists and active duty soldiers" in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), the Israeli Embassy in the UK said.

The announcement comes as the most recent conflict between Israel and Gaza enters its sixth day, with at least 2,400 dead on both sides.

At least 1,300 people in Israel have been killed since Hamas launched a surprise air and ground assault on Saturday morning, including many helpless civilians executed in the streets.

Meanwhile at least 1,300 Palestinians have been killed as Israel launches a retaliatory bombardment of Gaza, with the prospect of a ground invasion of Gaza looming.

Nathanel Young, a British national serving in the Israeli army, was killed amid Hamas's attack. Credit: Facebook/Nathanel Young

Concerns remain high for the safety of British citizens in the region, with family members of some of those held hostage by Hamas giving an emotional press conference in London.

Among the speakers was Noam Sagi, who said he should be celebrating his mother’s 75th birthday but she had been kidnapped by Hamas, branding the attacks a “second holocaust”. He added: “These are peace-loving people who fought all their lives for good neighbouring relationships. If they will die for peace, they will take it. If they will die for war, that will be another travesty.”

At least 17 UK nationals are reported to be either dead or missing, including children.

Among the dead is Londoner Jake Marlowe, 26, who had been working as a security guard at a dance music festival when Hamas gunmen murdered at least 260 attendees.

Other British nationals killed in the latest onslaught include Nathanel Young, 20, who was serving in the Israeli army, photographer Dan Darlington and 57-year-old Bernard Cowan.

The Foreign Office, which on Thursday announced it has organised flights to get British nationals out of Israel, has advised against all but essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Meanwhile, Health Secretary Steve Barclay has insisted Israel has “the right to do everything it can” to rescue hostages in Gaza, amid reports the country is preparing to launch a ground offensive.

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Thursday Credit: Hatem Ali/AP

Asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain whether he has fears over the level of Israel’s retaliation in Gaza and concerns there may be breaches of international law, Mr Barclay said: “We think international law obviously should be followed and civilian casualties should be minimised. “But we should also be very clear that the reason for this situation is because Hamas has taken hostages into Gaza and the Israeli Government has the right to do everything it can to rescue those hostages.”

International aid groups said deaths in Gaza could accelerate as Israel prevents the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory and after the region’s only power station ran out of fuel. The International Committee of the Red Cross said hospitals in Gaza risk turning into morgues when their generators run out. There have been calls for corridors to be established to allow aid in and civilians out to save lives. Prime minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Thursday and offered the UK’s support to try to keep the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza open for humanitarian reasons, Downing Street said.

How will Israel respond to the Hamas massacre in its border village? After witnessing the horrors, John Ray tells Rageh Omaar what you need to know...