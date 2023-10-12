Strike talks break down between Hollywood actors and studios

There had been hopes that one would lead to another. The end of the writers' strike a possible harbinger of an impending agreement between actors and studios.

That, unfortunately for fans of TV and film, hasn't come to fruition.

Talks between Hollywood's actors and the major studios that finance, produce and distribute the content have broken down.

Contract negotiations were paused on October 11, with studios claiming the gap between the two sides was too great to continue.

October 2 was the first time since the strike started on July 14 that the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) had resumed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

When writers went back to their negotiating table last month, the strike ended five days later, but similar progress has not been made with the actors' union.

A statement from AMPTP said that the proposal made by SAG-AFTRA would cost companies an additional $800 million a year, creating "an untenable economic burden."

Why are actors on strike?

They're striking for two core reasons. Firstly, they are demanding better pay for streaming programming.

There is currently little clarity from streamers surrounding viewing figures and often actors receive just small sums of money when their shows/films are picked up by streaming services.

Secondly, as the industry advances technologically, actors are seeking more control over the use of their images generated by artificial intelligence. Something actors believe will help protect the future of the entertainment industry.

Responding to the breakdown in talks, SAG-AFTRA posted on X, formerly Twitter: "We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began."

Members of the Writers Guild of America ratified their new contract on Monday. They had been striking over similar concerns, money and AI.

Late night talk shows have returned to the air and other shows like Saturday Night Live will follow very soon.

However, no actors means that production on scripted shows and movies is paused indefinitely.

Jack Black and Bob Odenkirk on the actors' strike picket line. Credit: AP

What's been delayed?

The knock-on effect of the strikes has been felt around the world, with US-backed productions forced to stop shooting.

The new Mission Impossible and Wicked movies were both being filmed in the UK. Shows like Stranger Things, The White Lotus and Euphoria have all been halted too.

The Primetime Emmy Awards were moved from September 18 to January 15.

The Golden Globes are set for January 7 and the Oscars on March 10. This seems a way off, but with negotiations seemingly nowhere near concluding, those dates could be in doubt too.

