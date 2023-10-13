The BBC has reached “an agreement” with Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff after he was involved in a crash while filming Top Gear, the corporation has said.

The former England cricket captain, 45, appeared with facial injuries in public for the first time in September, nine months after the accident.

He was taken to hospital last December after he was hurt while filming the BBC motoring show at its test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome last.

Freddie Flintoff coaches for the England cricket squad. Credit: PA

The Sun reported on Saturday that the settlement is worth £9 million and both Flintoff and the BBC are “satisfied” with the agreement.

The payout will not be funded by the TV licence fee, as BBC Studios is a commercial arm of the broadcaster.

A BBC Studios spokesperson said: “BBC Studios has reached an agreement with Freddie that we believe supports his continued rehabilitation, return to work and future plans.

“We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery.”

The BBC said in March that it would be inappropriate to resume making the series at that time following an internal investigation into what happened.

It is understood that the decisions on future episodes of Top Gear will be made “in due course in conjunction with BBC Content”.

Flintoff ended his international career in 2009 after helping England to an Ashes series victory over Australia before he retired from all forms of the game in 2015.

He went on to launch a career in broadcasting, including featuring on Sky’s ‘A League Of Their Own’ and BBC’s Top Gear.

