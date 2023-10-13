Snow, frost and sub-zero temperatures could be in store for parts of the UK this weekend, the Met Office has said.

Northern parts of Scotland could face temperatures as low as minus 4C and snow from Friday night into the weekend.

The rest of the UK will experience "markedly cooler" weather compared to last week, as highs of 20C in London will drop to a predicted 11C by Sunday.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said, “This is fairly usual for this time of year, some wintery showers, particularly in higher grounds of Scotland.

“It may be the most widespread frost we’ve seen so far this season."

Next week's forecast predicts more settled temperatures, with warmer weather for the south of the UK by the end of the week.

On Thursday, a yellow weather warning was issued as heavy rain gradually moved in from the west of England.

Heavier showers could return later on Friday, possibly bringing up to 30mm of additional rain in some parts of southern England.

Some parts of Powys, Wales, have seen 64.2mm of rainfall with more showers forecast for Friday.

Heavy rain and flooding closed the M32 motorway in Bristol for several hours earlier today, and speed restrictions had to be brought in after junction 25 of the M4 westbound flooded.

