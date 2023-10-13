The Met Police have said there has been a huge rise in antisemitism in London following the outbreak of conflict between Hamas and Israel.

They said between September 30 and October 13 2022 there were 14 incidents and 12 offences.

Between September 30 and October 13 2023 there have been 105 incidents and 75 offences.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: "That is a massive increase in antisemitic crime and incidents."

The police said the incidents included playing German military music outside synagogues and laughing about deaths in Israel.

The Met said "tensions are high" and "hateful behaviours" were on the rise.

They said 1,000 officers had been assigned to reassure the Jewish community, with every synagogue in the capital due to be visited by the police by the end of the day.

Another 1,000 officers will be assigned to police pro-Palestinian protests in London on Saturday.

There is expected to be a large pro-Palestine march in London on Saturday. Credit: PA

The Met said they would arrest anyone who flies the flag of Hamas, given it is a proscribed terrorist group, and could also detain someone flying the Palestinian flag in certain contexts if coupled with hateful language.

Thousands of people are expected to march to Whitehall on Saturday, the police said.

The Met added Islamophobic incidents had also increased but not near the same rate.

