Coleen Rooney admits she was forced to "set a trap" for former friend Rebekah Vardy in the first trailer for a new documentary series about the Wagatha Christie legal battle.

The Disney+ series offers exclusive access to Rooney, her family, friends and key players involved in the case, and details how she turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories about her and her family were popping up in the media.

It began with a viral social media post in which Rooney said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused an account under the name of Rebekah Vardy, the wife of footballer Jamie Vardy, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

"Have you still got the post on your phone?" Rooney is asked as she sits in front of the camera.

"Yeah," she responds. "They're my words."

In a trial that gripped the nation last summer, Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over the post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

Her sleuthing efforts saw her dubbed “Wagatha Christie” in reference to the popular mystery writer.

"I needed evidence," Rooney says in the trailer.

"I had to set a trap."

Several famous talking heads pop up, including Piers Morgan, who can be heard saying: "Oh my god... This is going to be total mayhem."

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story will also explore how Rooney’s life, and marriage to footballer Wayne Rooney, has played out in public for the last 20 years.

'War of the WAGs,' the battle between Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy (right) was dubbed. Credit: PA

The Disney+ documentary is made by Dorothy Street Pictures and Lorton Entertainment and is directed and produced by Lucy Bowden.

It is set to release on October 18.

