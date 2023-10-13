This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

James Mates reports on the latest developments as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues

The death toll from the six-day conflict has surpassed 2,700 on both sides, with more than 1,500 Palestinians, and at least 1,300 Israelis killed since Saturday. Thousands more have been injured.

Egypt and the United Nations (UN) are working to establish a humanitarian corridor to Gaza, while the US is in 'active talks' over creating a safe passage for civilians to escape.

The first UK repatriation flight out of Israel that was due to leave on Thursday evening did not go ahead, the UK government said.

The Israeli Embassy in London has said it understands that at least 100 people are believed to have travelled from the UK to Israel to serve in its military.

Israel says Gaza will receive no fuel, food, water or electricity until Hamas releases its hostages, as charities warn there are just hours worth of fuel left.

The Israeli military says it has dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza.

Almost half of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been ordered to evacuate by Israel’s military ahead of a feared ground invasion, UN officials have said.

In a warning the Israeli military said it had sent to Gaza City civilians, people were told the evacuation order was "for your own safety".

Israel’s directive charged that Hamas militants, who killed more than 1,000 people in Israel in a surprise attack on Saturday, were hiding in tunnels under the city.

The United Nations said it received a separate directive from the Israeli military shortly before midnight, giving all 1.1 million civilians of northern Gaza 24 hours to flee south.

ITV News was taken inside Gaza's largest hospital, which is so overwhelmed critical care is being conducted on corridor floors, as Rebecca Barry reports



The warnings were taken as a signal an already expected Israeli ground offensive was imminent, though the Israeli military has not yet confirmed a decision.

A ground offensive in Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas and where the population is densely packed into a sliver of land only 40 kilometers (25 miles) long, would likely bring even higher casualties on both sides.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “crush” Hamas after the militants stormed into the country’s south on Saturday and massacred hundreds of people, including killings of children in their homes and young people at a music festival.

On Friday, Rishi Sunak called on Israel to "protect ordinary Palestinians" as it hunts down Hamas militants.

'Death was a blessing' says a father when he learnt his daughter was killed by Hamas, while ITV News' John Ray speaks to another father in Tel Aviv who does not know the fate of his missing daughter



Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister spoke to his Israeli on Thursday after agreeing to send Royal Navy vessels and Royal Air Force surveillance planes to support Tel Aviv after Hamas' attack.

A No 10 spokeswoman said that during the phone call Mr Sunak "reiterated that the UK stands side by side with Israel in fighting terror" and that Hamas should "never again be able to perpetrate atrocities against the Israeli people".

As many as 150 hostages, including Israeli army officers, were taken to Gaza in Hamas' attack on Saturday that killed more than 1,300 in Israel.

The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed more than 1,530 people in Gaza, according to authorities on both sides. Israel says roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were killed inside Israel, and that hundreds of the dead in Gaza are Hamas members. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.

“This is chaos, no one understands what to do,” said Inas Hamdan, an officer at the UN Palestinian refugee agency in Gaza City.

Israeli tanks are stationed near the border with Lebanon. Credit: AP

She said all the UN staff in Gaza City and northern Gaza had been told to evacuate south to Rafah.

Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza City, said there was no way more than one million people could be safely moved that fast.

“Forget about food, forget about electricity, forget about fuel. The only concern now is just if you’re make it, if you’re going to live,” Farsakh said.

“What will happen to our patients?” she asked. “We have wounded, we have elderly, we have children who are in hospitals.” Farsakh said many of the medics were refusing to evacuate hospitals and abandon patients. Instead, she said, they called their colleagues to say goodbye.

The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the broader evacuation order.

The UN said the broad evacuation warning it received for all of Gaza’s north also applies to all UN staff and to the hundreds of thousands who have taken shelter in U.N. schools and other facilities since Israel launched round-the-clock airstrikes Saturday.

How will Israel respond to the Hamas massacre in its border village? After witnessing the horrors, John Ray tells Rageh Omaar what you need to know...