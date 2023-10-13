An Israeli shell reportedly landed in a gathering of international journalists covering clashes on the border in south Lebanon, killing a Reuters videographer and leaving six other journalists injured.

"We are deeply saddened to tell you that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," the Reuters news agency said in a statement.

Reuters added that Abdallah was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon that was providing a live signal.

The news agency said two of its journalists, Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, were wounded in the shelling in the border area.

An Associated Press photographer at the scene saw the body of the dead journalist and the six who were wounded - some of whom were rushed to hospitals in ambulances.

Nurses wheel in a journalist injured by the shelling. Credit: AP

Images from the scene showed a charred car.

Qatar’s Al-Jazeera TV, said two of its employees, Elie Brakhya and reporter Carmen Joukhadar, were among the wounded.

"We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues," Reuters said.

"Our deepest condolences go out to those affected, and our thoughts are with their families at this terrible time."

A shell from Israeli artillery explodes over the border with Lebanon on Friday. Credit: AP

The shelling occurred during an exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border between Israeli troops and members of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

On Friday the Israeli Defence Force confirmed it had struck targets "belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in Lebanon."

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing sporadic acts of violence since Saturday’s deadly attack by Palestinian proscribed terror group Hamas on southern Israel.

Journalists from around the world have been coming to Lebanon out of concern that war might break out between Hezbollah and Israel.

