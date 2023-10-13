Teacher dead and two others injured after knife attack at French school

A teacher has died, and two others have been injured, in a knife attack at a secondary school in France.

The suspect, thought to be a man in his 20s, has been arrested following the incident this morning at around 11am local time, BMFTV reports.

The channel added that the attacker is believed to be a former student of the school and that his brother was also arrested near another high school.

French anti-terror prosecutors have since announced that they are taking over the investigation, pointing to a terror motive for the attack.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said: "A police operation took place at the Gambetta high school in Arras. The perpetrator was arrested by the police."

French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to the scene in the city of Arras, around 110 miles north of Paris.

A vice president of the lower house of parliament, Naima Moutchou, said France's National Assembly “expresses its solidarity and thoughts for the victims, their families and the educational community as we learn that a teacher has been killed and several others have been injured".

Subsequent reports have said a teacher at the school is in a critical condition after being stabbed, while another is less seriously wounded.

French police have asked people to avoid the area and to refrain from spreading misinformation online about the attack.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow

