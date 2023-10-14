The Louvre in Paris has been closed “for security reasons” on Saturday after a written threat was received.

A message on the website of the popular tourist spot read: "For safety reasons the museum is closed.

"People who booked a ticket for today will be reimbursed. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding."

The Louvre, home to masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa, welcomes between 30,000 and 40,000 visitors per day.

The museum's communication service said no one has been hurt and no incident has been reported.

Police officers cordoned off the area as tourists and visitors were seen leaving the museum.

It comes as France increased its security threat level after a secondary school teacher was stabbed to death in a terrorist attack on Friday morning.

A police officer stands outside the school. Credit: AP

British tourists have also been warned to stay away from the scene, in Arras, a town in northern France, by the UK government's foreign office after the incident.

Three other people were injured by the knifeman, who launched his assault at his former school, Gambetta high school.

Dominique Bernard, a French language teacher, was identified as the man who had been killed.

The suspect, a Russian man of Chechen decent, thought to be in his 20s, was arrested at around 11am local time (midday BST).

He had been under surveillance by French intelligence services and had been stopped as recently as Thursday.

French anti-terror prosecutors said they were investigating charges including terror-related murder and attempted murder against the suspect.

They said they were leading the investigation amid soaring global tensions over the escalating violence in Israel and Gaza after Hamas terrorists launched a fatal, surprise attack on Israel over the weekend.

