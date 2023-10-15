Afghanistan struck by earthquake week after deadly quake killed thousands

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake has struck western Afghanistan just over a week after strong quakes and aftershocks killed thousands of people and flattened entire villages.

The latest quake's epicentre was about 34 kilometres outside Herat, the provincial capital, and eight kilometers deep, according to the US Geological Survey.

One person has been reported dead and around 150 others injured, Mohammad Zahir Noorzai, head of the emergency relief team in Herat province said.

The earthquakes on October 7 flattened villages in the province in what was one of the most destructive quakes in Afghanistan’s recent history.

Afghan women mourn relatives killed in an earthquake. Credit: AP

Taliban officials said more than 2,000 people were killed across the province, with more than 90% of the victims women and children, according to the UN. Every home in the epicentre in Zenda Jan district was flattered, the UN said.

A a second 6.3-magnitude quake on Wednesday flattened villages, destroying hundreds of mud-brick homes that could not withstand such force.

Schools, health clinics and other village facilities also collapsed.

