Evacuation of north Gaza 'a death sentence' for sick and injured, say WHO

Gaza health ministry says 2,329 Palestinians have been killed since start of war, making it deadliest of five wars for Gaza.

Israel continues to mass troops along the Gaza border. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it was planning an "air, sea and land offensive" on Gaza.

Israel says Gaza will receive no fuel, food, water or electricity until Hamas terrorists release Israeli hostages, as charities warn there are just hours worth of fuel left.

Gaza’s hospitals are expected to run out of fuel for emergency generations within two days, according to the UN, which said that that would endanger the lives of thousands of patients.

An evacuation ordered by Israel of more than a million people in the north of Gaza “could be tantamount to a death sentence” for the most vulnerable, the World Health Organization has said.

H undreds and thousands of Gazans have already fled south ahead of an expected Israeli invasion a week after Hamas militants launched a deadly assault on Israel that killed more than 1,300, including at least 260 at a music festival.

The number of Palestinian dead had risen to 2,329, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Sunday, making it the deadliest Gaza war for Palestinians.

ITV News Correspondent John Ray on the desperate rush to leave north Gaza after Israeli evacuation order

Play Brightcove video

The US is sending a second aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean, the US defence secretary said “to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack”.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Saturday (14 October) it is planning an "air, sea and land offensive" on Gaza.

Israel dropped leaflets over Gaza City in the north and renewed warnings on social media, ordering more than 1 million Palestinians to move south.

The UN and aid groups say such a rapid exodus, along with Israel’s complete siege of the 40-kilometre-long (25-mile-long) coastal territory would cause untold human suffering.

WHO said the evacuation “could be tantamount to a death sentence” for the more than 2,000 patients in northern hospitals, including newborns in incubators and people in intensive care.

A Palestinian child at the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt Gaza Strip Credit: AP

Gaza was already in a humanitarian crisis due to a growing shortage of water and medical supplies caused by the Israeli siege, which has also forced electrical plants to shut down without fuel. The territory's hospitals are expected to run out of fuel for emergency generators within two days, according to the UN, which said that that would endanger the lives of thousands of patients.

In Israel, pathologists and others at a military base worked through the Jewish Sabbath to identify the more than 1,300 Israelis and others killed in Hamas's October 7 assault.

Hundreds of relatives of the estimated 150 people captured by Hamas in Israel and taken to Gaza meanwhile gathered outside the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, demanding their release.

Plestia Alqad, 22, a journalist from Gaza, takes ITV News through the reality of those living on the Gaza Strip, describing her home as a "ghost town."

“This is my cry out to the world: Please help bring my family, my wife and three kids,” said Avihai Brodtz of Kfar Azza. Many expressed anger toward the government, saying they still have no information about their loved ones.

In a televised address Saturday night, Israel’s chief military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, accused Hamas of trying to use civilians as human shields.

A children's swing hangs in Kibbutz Be'eri. The kibbutz was overrun by Hamas militants October 7 when they killed and captured hundreds. Credit: AP

“We are going to attack Gaza City very broadly soon,” he said, without giving a timetable for the attack.

The military said on Sunday an airstrike in southern Gaza had killed a Hamas commander blamed for the killings at Nirim, one of several communities Hamas had attacked in southern Israel. Israel said it struck over 100 military targets overnight, including command centers and rocket launchers.

ITV News' John Irvine reports on the plans of an Israeli ground offensive

Play Brightcove video

Israel has called up some 360,000 military reserves and massed troops and tanks along the border with Gaza. Israelis living near the Gaza border, including residents of the town of Sderot, continued to be evacuated. Militants in Gaza have fired over 5,500 rockets since the hostilities erupted, many reaching reaching deep into Israel, as Israeli warplanes pound Gaza.

US defense secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday the US was moving a second carrier strike group, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, to the eastern Mediterranean, in a show of force meant to deter any allies of Hamas, such as Iran or Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group, from seeking to widen the war.

Hamas remained defiant. In a televised speech Saturday, Ismail Haniyeh, a top official, said that “all the massacres” will not break the Palestinian people.

Israeli soldiers by a burnt out car at the site of the music festival. Credit: AP

An Israeli airstrike near the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza killed at least 27 people and wounded another 80, Gaza health authorities said.

Most of the victims were women and children, the authorities said. Doctors from Kamal Edwan Hospital shared footage of charred and disfigured bodies.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...