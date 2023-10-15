'Ring of fire' solar eclipse cheered by millions as it moved across the Americas

A rare “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun was greeted with cheers as it made its way across United States and central and south America.

From Oregon to Brazil, millions had waited with anticipation for the celestial event.

Unlike during a total solar eclipse, the moon doesn’t completely cover the sun during a ring of fire eclipse.

When the moon lines up between Earth and the sun, it leaves a bright, blazing border.

Saturday's eclipse followed a narrow path from Oregon to Texas and then to parts of Central and South America.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. uses protective glasses to look at the solor eclipse during the team's baseball practice in Houston. Credit: AP

In New Mexico the eclipse coincided with an international balloon fiesta that typically draws tens of thousands of spectators and hundreds of hot air balloon pilots from around the world.

The entire eclipse — from the moment the moon starts to obscure the sun until it’s back to normal — lasted 2 1/2 to three hours at any given spot. The ring of fire portion was from three to five minutes, depending on the location.

A bride and groom watch a 'ring of fire' solar eclipse before their wedding ceremony in Merida, Mexico. Credit: AP

Saturday's eclipse marked the first for Brazil since 1994. The country's national observatory broadcast the event online while thousands flocked to parks and beaches in the north and northeastern regions to soak in the phenomenon.

Next April, a total solar eclipse will crisscross the US in the opposite direction, beginning in Mexico and go from Texas to New England before ending in Canada.

The next ring of fire eclipse is in October next year at the southernmost tip of South America. Antarctica gets one in 2026. It will be 2039 before another ring of fire is visible in the US, and Alaska will be the only state in its direct path.

