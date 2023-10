Rishi Sunak is meeting King Abdullah of Jordan amid growing concern about the fate of Palestinians in Gaza as an Israeli invasion looms.

The King has embarked on a European tour to “rally international support to stop the war on Gaza”, his office said, with stops also expected in Italy, Germany and France.

It comes after the monarch met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

Mr Sunak and the King shook hands outside Number 10 before the PM led him inside.

“I wish I was seeing you under better circumstances. I am sure we will have the opportunity to discuss the challenges that we are all facing,” the Jordanian ruler said.

King Abdullah II, King of Jordan, sits with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Number 10 Downing Street. Credit: PA

The expected assault by Israel comes more than a week after Hamas militants launched a deadly assault on the country.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly earlier stressed British backing for Israel while also urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country’s military to show restraint and discipline.

The senior Cabinet minister said the UK will always raise breaches of international law, but declined to say whether Israel has crossed that line already.

Mr Cleverly said on Sunday that around 10 British people dead or missing was not an “unreasonable estimate”.

ITV News' Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo reports from Tel Aviv

The Foreign Office urged British nationals in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including Gaza, to register as they UK worked with Egyptian authorities to open up the Rafah border to British and dual nationals.

The United Nations, senior EU figures and aid agencies have all expressed alarm as many Palestinians struggle to flee ahead of a “co-ordinated” offensive in the Gaza Strip involving air, ground and naval forces.

Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil in central London on Sunday to commemorate Israeli victims of the Hamas incursion into the country.

Many were draped in Israeli flags, and posters saying “bring them home” with names and faces of hostages captured by Hamas were being handed out.

It comes a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the UK in a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

