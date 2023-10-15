Who are Hezbollah and could they get involved in the Israeli-Hamas conflict?

Hostilities between Hamas and Israel have so far been concentrated to the south of the country and the Gaza Strip, but the militant group Hezbollah could pose a threat from the north.

Hezbollah is a Shia Muslim militia organisation based in Lebanon, which sits on Israel's northern border.

They have been the sworn enemy of Israel for decades and the group has often come into conflict with the Israeli Defence Force.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas Hezbollah, has backed the Palestinian militants but has so far stayed out of the conflict. There are fears that this may change.

Opening a new front in the country’s north could change the tide of the war, with Hezbollah’s military caliber far superior to that of Hamas.

Who are Hezbollah?

Hezbollah is a radical Islamic militant and political force based in Lebanon. It has been designated a terrorist group by many western countries.

They were founded in 1982 after the Lebanon War which saw Israel occupy much of the south of Lebanon.

The group specifically set out to copy the model set out by Ayatollah Khomeini's Iranian Revolution in 1979. Like Hamas, Hezbollah, are backed by the regime in Tehran.

Since then it has been an anti-Israel anti-western organisation that has fought in both the Lebanon Civil War and regularly against the IDF.

It has become a powerful force in the region with a large military that some say outnumbers Lebanon's own forces.

Hezbollah was one of Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad's backers during the civil war, with many of its militias proving to be some of the regime's best fighters.

This, combined with the fact it has become a legitimate part of Lebanese politics, has led to accusations that Hezbollah is a state within a state.

It currently holds 15 seats in the parliament and is part of the seven-party caretaker government.

Lebanese soldiers stand on a hill that overlooks an Israeli town as a man waves the Palestinian and Hezbollah flags. Credit: AP

The country is now bitterly divided between Hezbollah and its allies and opponents, paralysing the political system.

Hezbollah's rise to power in Lebanon has weakened the country's standing with international partners.

The Gulf states, who are largely anti-Iran, have backed away from it and western supporters have become frustrated with the rampant corruption and mismanagement.

What is their relationship with Hamas?

Both Hezbollah and Hamas are backed by Iran, who provide them with training, funding and military equipment.

The two groups have become closer in recent years with many Hamas leaders now living in Beirut.

Although they often support each other in their sparring with Israel the two do have differences.

Hezbollah is not a Palestinian organisation and is Shia Muslim.

Whereas Hamas and the vast majority of Palestinians are Sunni Muslims.

What have they done during the recent conflict?

While Hezbollah officials and legislators have threatened escalation, their leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has remained silent since Hamas' surprise weekend attack.

The group in its public statements has said that they are continuing to monitor the situation.

Israel is wary and views Hezbollah as a bigger threat than Hamas, who are better equipped with precision-guided missiles and battle-hardened after years of fighting in Syria.

Israel is especially worried about the missiles, which are believed to be aimed at strategic targets like natural gas rigs and power stations.

Hezbollah supporters carry the coffins of the two fighters who were killed by Israeli shelling. Credit: AP

In recent days the IDF has reinforced its border with Lebanon in case of any moves from Hezbollah.

Hezbollah and Israel have targeted military outposts and positions in brief rocket and shelling exchanges on the border since the outbreak of the conflict with Hamas.

Three Hezbollah fighters were killed on Monday, while Israeli officials said one Israeli soldier was killed in an anti-tank missile attack two days later.

Three Israeli soldiers were killed and five were wounded in a skirmish with Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants who crossed the southern Lebanese border into Israel.

Hamas also claimed responsibility for firing several rockets into Israel from southern Lebanon.

It is also believed US President Joe Biden's decision to send a massive carrier group to the region was with an eye towards Hezbollah, hoping to ward off any other player in the Middle East from joining in.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...