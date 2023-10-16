By Olivia Mustafa, ITV News Trainee

Citibank has won an employment tribunal after a banker was fired for trying to claim expenses for his partner's lunch.

Szabolcs Fekete lied that he alone had consumed two sandwiches, two coffees, a pasta pesto and a bolognaise during a business trip to Amsterdam in 2022.

When questioned over the claim he said, "I had two coffees as they were very small."

He later confessed his partner had eaten some of the food, and was sacked by a disciplinary committee.

The judge dismissed Mr Fekete's two complaints of wrongful dismissal and unfair dismissal.

The company's reimbursement rules do not include spouses' meals and travel expenses. Credit: PA

Mr Fekete attended the work trip with his partner from 3 July to 5 July 2022, before returning to London and filing an expenses claim within the company's daily allowance of €100.

The claim was later rejected as a more senior colleague believed it showed meals for two people - which went against company policy that meals for spouses cannot be reimbursed.

When the issue was raised over email, Mr Fekete replied, “All my expenses are within the €100 daily allowance.

"Could you please outline what your concern is, as I don’t think I have to justify my eating habits to this extent… As previously confirmed these are all my expenses and I have no one to add to them.”

The incident was later investigated by Citi during which Mr Fekete again denied the pasta pesto and bolognaise had been shared by his partner.

During an internal hearing, he eventually admitted to having shared the meals with his partner, but said he had been experiencing personal difficulties due to the recent death of his grandmother.

Mr Fekete also raised the fact he was on strong medication whilst replying to the emails following a recent surgery.

After taking Citi to court for wrongful dismissal and unfair dismissal, the judge ruled in favour of the bank.

Employment Judge Illing said, "I have found that this case is not about the sums of money involved.

"This case is about the filing of the expense claim and the conduct of the claimant thereafter.

"It is significant that the claimant did not make a full and frank disclosure at the first opportunity and that he did not answer questions directly."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…