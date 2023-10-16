Storm Babet is set to batter the UK with "extremely" heavy rain and up to 70mph winds, with forecasters expecting it will cause flooding, power cuts and travel disruption.

The second named storm of the season will last from Wednesday to Saturday, the Met Office said.

Yellow severe weather warnings have been issued across the four days for a vast swathe of the UK, covering much of Scotland, eastern Northern Ireland, the northeast of England, Yorkshire, the East Midlands and East Anglia.

T here is a possibility of 70mph gale-force winds affecting northern parts of the UK, forecasters warned.

And as much as 150 to 200mm of rain is expected to fall on central and eastern areas of Scotland.

For reference, Scotland typically receives 168mm of rainfall in October, but the country will receive more than this amount in the span of a few days.

The heavy rain may also cause “fast-flowing and deep floodwater” that could pose a “danger to life,” there is also a chance of essential services like gas, water and mobile phone signals to be disrupted.

Parts of England can expect more than 100mm of rainfall during the week with some isolated areas facing up to 150mm.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “A disruptive period of weather is on the way.

“There’s some high totals (of rain) which have the potential to disrupt travel plans… possibility of power cuts as well as the obvious risk of flooding.

“As you look at Wednesday, the first pulse of rain is looking to particularly influence Northern Ireland, Wales and the southwest of England, and into Thursday.

“But it’s as you move from Thursday and into the week that shift very much focuses more towards central and eastern Scotland, but also some central and eastern areas of England as well.”

He added that further weather warnings are likely to be announced by the Met Office in the coming days.

David Morgan, flood duty manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said: “Storm Babet will bring heavy rain and high winds across Scotland from Wednesday evening, starting in the south west before moving across to the north east through Thursday and into the weekend.

“Flood alerts and warnings will be issued as required, and we continue to work with the Met Office to monitor the situation 24/7.

“Impacts from surface water and rivers are likely, and with catchments saturated from recent heavy rain and flooding, we’re urging people to be prepared for potential flooding. There is also concern that surface water flooding may be exacerbated by debris blocking drainage, culverts, etc as a result of the high winds.

“If you live or work in an area that could be affected, consider any steps you need to take now to be prepared and stay safe, and to take extra care if you need to travel.

“If you have not already signed up to Floodline, you can do so now to receive free updates for where you live, or travel through, directly to your phone. Follow SEPA’s social media, especially @SEPAflood on X for the latest information.”

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has urged the public to exercise “extreme caution,” particularly along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.

Sam Hughes, the charity’s water safety partner, told PA: “The forecasted strong winds along with heavy rain are likely to cause dangerous conditions for those visiting the coast around the UK and Ireland.

“The RNLI advises staying a safe distance away from the water and cliff edges as the conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.

“If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if by the coast, or the fire service if inland. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself – you may end up in difficulty too.”

