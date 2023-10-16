At least 2,670 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,400 Israelis since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel over a week ago, officials have confirmed.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it was planning an "air, sea and land offensive" on Gaza.

Gaza's hospitals are expected to run out of fuel for emergency generators within 24 hours, according to the United Nations (UN).

About half a million residents in Gaza have taken refuge in UN shelters across the territory and are running out of water.

Conditions for millions of people left trapped in Gaza are continuing to worsen as supplies of food, water and medicine dwindle further, with the UN warning the territory is being "strangled".

Israel's military has said it is planning to launch an "air, sea and land offensive" into Gaza, but has not specified when it will take place.

On Monday, attention turned to the Rafah border crossing, between Gaza and Egypt, where the United States and international mediators have been negotiating a humanitarian ceasefire which would allow aid in and foreign nationals to exit Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said there is no cease-fire "at the moment".

It comes after more than a week of fighting, which was prompted by a fatal, unprecedented surprise attack by fighters belonging to Hamas - a proscribed terrorist group - in southern Israel.

Smoke rises into the air following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip. Credit: AP

More than one million people in northern Gaza have been ordered to evacuate south by Israel, with at least 500,000 people having completed the journey, according to the IDF.

Khan Younis has seen its population nearly double since the order was made, after hundreds of thousands of people flooded into the city.

The UN, meanwhile, has warned that Gaza is "running dry" after Israel days ago cut off supplies of water, food and electricity into the 25-mile long stretch of land.

Israel's water ministry has said that water had been restored at one "specific point" in southern Gaza, but aid workers have not been able to confirm the claim.

Hospitals in Gaza are expected to run out of generator fuel within the next 24 hours, according to the organisation.

Plestia Alqad, 22, a journalist from Gaza, takes ITV News through the reality of those living on the Gaza Strip, describing her home as a "ghost town".

Mr Netanyahu, meanwhile, chaired the first meeting of his "war" Cabinet on Sunday, saying the IDF are "ready to snap into action at any moment".

He said: "If Hamas thought we would fall apart, then no. We will tear Hamas apart."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is to return to Israel on Monday after completing a frantic six-country tour through Arab nations, which was aimed at preventing the fighting from igniting a broader regional conflict.

On Monday, Israel said it was evacuating 28 residential communities near its northern border with Lebanon.

The news follows renewed fighting between Israel and Hezbollah militants over the weekend, which left at least one Israeli dead and injured several others on both sides.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...