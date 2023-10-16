Hong Kong customs seize 11kg of cocaine stashed in electric wheelchair

Customs officials have seized 11 kilograms of cocaine found stashed in an electric wheelchair at Hong Kong International Airport.

The drugs have an estimated market value of 12 million HKD ( £1.26 million) and were found hidden in the cushion linings and the back of a passenger's electric wheelchair.

The man, 51, was arrested after arriving in Hong Kong on a flight from the Caribbean island of Sint Maarten via Paris on Saturday.

Under existing drug trafficking laws in Hong Kong, the man could face life imprisonment if found guilty.

Hong Kong is known for having strict laws on drugs, including cannabis. The government declared the CBD compound a 'dangerous drug' earlier this year, categorising it on the same level as fentanyl and heroin.

Its Customs and Excise Department said in a statement: "Following the resumption of normal travel and exchanges with the Mainland and other parts of the world, the number of visitors to Hong Kong has also been increasing steadily.

"Customs will continue to apply a risk assessment approach and focus on selecting passengers from high-risk regions for clearance to combat transnational drug trafficking activities."

Officials said investigations are ongoing.

