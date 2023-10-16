Rick and Morty reveals new voice actors with latest season release

Season seven of Rick and Morty has premiered, unmasking the show's new voice actors after producers Adult Swim sacked co-creator Justin Roiland when domestic abuse charges were brought against him.

Ian Cardoni will play Rick Sanchez, and Morty Smith is now voiced by Harry Belden.

Fans could hear the new voices in a trailer released last month, but American channel Adult Swim waited until the new season dropped to reveal the official casting.

The two characters were previously played by Mr Roiland.

He was axed by Adult Swim after domestic abuse charges were brought against him, which were later dropped due to 'insufficient evidence'.

The channel announced in January the cartoon would return for a seventh season, despite Roiland's absence.

In a statement, they said: “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland.

“Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7.”

