The UK can expect wet and windy conditions from midweek, ITV News' Becky Mantin reports

Two seasons in two weeks!

With highs into the twenties just a couple of weeks ago, Autumn seems to have finally caught up with us, with a Met Office announcement of our second named storm of the season; Storm Babet.

When and where will it hit?

The whole of the UK can expect wet and windy conditions from midweek until early Saturday morning - but some areas will be worse hit than others.

The strongest winds are likely to be initially across the southwest of England and Wales late on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Then it will spread up into Northern Ireland and move across into Scotland from early Thursday morning, with gusts expected to be in excess of 60mph.

Watch the mapped path for Storm Babet, which is forecasted to hit the UK towards midweek.

How heavy will the rain be?

Often wind strength makes up the bulk of the warnings but Storm Babet brings a greater risk of impactful heavy rain and flooding, with some very high totals falling on already saturated ground.

Heavy and persistent rain is expected across eastern areas from Wednesday evening to Saturday morning.

However, the areas that are most likely to see the heaviest rain and therefore an escalation in weather warning are eastern parts of Northern Ireland and eastern Scotland with an increased risk of flooding and disruption possible here.

For context, parts of eastern Scotland can expect to see 200mm of rain falling in just three days this week. That's well in excess of their monthly average of 140mm. Remember, this rain will fall on already saturated ground.

David Morgan, Flood Duty Manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said: “Impacts from surface water and rivers are likely, and with catchments saturated from recent heavy rain and flooding, we’re urging people to be prepared for potential flooding.

"There is also concern that surface water flooding may be exacerbated by debris blocking drainage, culverts, etc. as a result of the high winds."

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place but this could be extended and escalated as the storm approaches

What warnings are currently in place?

There is a yellow weather warning for rain in parts of the country, with chances of extensive flooding and dangerous driving conditions.

This is a developing situation and it's very possible that the warning areas will be extended and escalated as the storm approaches.

It is, therefore, very important to stay up to date with the latest warnings in your area.

